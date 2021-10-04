NELSE ROBERTS ROAD - Ruby Marie Jackson “Mammie”, 81 of Nelse Roberts Road, traded her earthly home for her eternal home Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, after her battle with Covid 19. It would be wrong to say, Ruby lost her battle though, because she never stopped fighting, not only with this sickness, but throughout all of life’s trials and tribulations. Through her, we know what perseverance truly looks like.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband: Archie Jackson; son: Tye Jackson; mother: Effie “Maw” Light; father: Charlie Wallen; grandparents: Addie and Ellick Wallen, Enos and Fannie Littleton.
Ruby is survived by 5 children: Scott Jackson, Randy & Sharon Jackson, Polly & Buster Malone, Bo & Sandra Jackson, Aaron Davis and fiancee’ Sontel Gourley; brothers: Kenneth & Ruth Wallen, Buster Wallen; nephew: Jeff Wallen; grandchildren: Jonathan & Misty Malone, Chance & Susan Jackson, Amy & Troy Penley, Peyton “Taw” Jackson, Dylan Jackson, Shandra Jackson, Tracy Jackson, Olivia Fillers; great grandchildren: Caitlin & Luke Rogers, Adalyn Jackson, Eli Penley, Kennedy Davis, Maddox Lucas, Koby Dobner, Braley Dobner, Ellie Pounders; great-grandchildren: Leeah Cox, Peyton Rogers; very special aunts: Madaline Depew, and Betty Morelock, Ralph Littleton; very special friend: Rufus Qualls, who Ruby, said the time she got to spend with him, was some of the best of her life.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 5-7pm at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown. The funeral will follow in the Downtown Chapel at 7PM with her grandson Minister Jonathan Malone officiating. The graveside service will be Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11AM in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Aaron Davis, Dylan Jackson, Jeff Wallen, Peyton Jackson, Jonathan Malone, and Luke Rogers.
The family requests that mask be worn and adhere to the COVID19 guidelines.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.