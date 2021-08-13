Ruby Mae Jones Quillen, 85, completed her earthly journey August 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with Pastor Ronnie Gordon officiating. Music will be provided by The Absher Family. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 am.
The family requests casual dress, and to please follow COVID guidelines and wear a mask.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
This is not Ruby’s goodbye, but “I’ll be waiting for you”.
The care of Ruby Mae Jones Quillen and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.