Ruby Mae Jones Quillen, 85, completed her earthly journey August 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The joy in Ruby’s life was patient care at Holston Valley Medical Center for 33 years, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, James Reece Jones, Sr. and Sena Bell Russell Jones; husband, Loyd Ezra Quillen; sons, Eugene and Mark Quillen; sisters, Kate Kendrick, Della Estepp, Louella Jones, and Dana Jones; brother, Conley Ray, Earnest, and Rufus.
Those left to cherish Ruby’s memory are her daughter, Rhonda Quillen; son, Jerry Quillin (Tammy); brother, James R. Jones, Jr. (Elaine), Ryegate, VT; sister, Lynda Jones, Church Hill, TN; sister-in-law, Ruth Jones; grandsons, Joshua, Jeremy and Jason; granddaughters, Laura and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Bryson, Braylen, Noah, Aiden, Michael, Raphael, Samantha and Skyler; and best friends, Peggy Hixenbaugh and Marie Dorier.
The family would like to thank all of her neighbors for watching over her and to the many friends that sent Ruby care packages especially, Mary Gordon.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with Pastor Ronnie Gordon officiating. Music will be provided by The Absher Family. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 am.
The family requests casual dress, and to please follow COVID guidelines and wear a mask.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
This is not Ruby’s goodbye, but “I’ll be waiting for you”.
The care of Ruby Mae Jones Quillen and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.