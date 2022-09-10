KINGSPORT - Ruby Lee Stapleton, 96, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 9, 2022, at Crown Cypress.
She was born October 1, 1925, in Goldsboro, NC to the late David and Clara Wiggins Creech.
KINGSPORT - Ruby Lee Stapleton, 96, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 9, 2022, at Crown Cypress.
She was born October 1, 1925, in Goldsboro, NC to the late David and Clara Wiggins Creech.
Ruby was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, cooking and attending the yearly birthday celebrations with her family in Pigeon Forge, TN.
Ruby worked for several years for her father as a bookkeeper at Creech Radiator Service in Kingsport, and later retired as a Sales clerk from K-Mart following ten years of service.
She attended Higher Ground Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Stapleton.
Those left to cherish Ruby’s memory are her daughter, Carolyn Robertson and husband, Larry; son, James “Eddie” Stapleton and wife, Vicki; brother, James “Buddy” Creech and wife, Carole; sister, Jeanette Creech Williams and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Rebecca Easterling and husband, Darrell, Heather Gronek, Crystal Besse and husband, Jay, Clint Stapleton and wife, Allison; eight great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Mike Malone will officiate. Serving as pallbearers, Clint Stapleton, Darrell Easterling, Richie Hensley, Kadon Pearson, Bob Williams and Larry Robertson. Music will be provided by Charles Hickman.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Smoky Mountain Hospice and Crown Cypress for their compassionate care of Ruby.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Ruby Lee Stapleton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.