KINGSPORT - Ruby Lee Stapleton, 96, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 9, 2022, at Crown Cypress.

She was born October 1, 1925, in Goldsboro, NC to the late David and Clara Wiggins Creech.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video