Ruby Lee Stapleton Sep 9, 2022

KINGSPORT - Ruby Lee Stapleton, 96, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 9, 2022, at Crown Cypress.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.