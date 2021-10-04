KINGSPORT - Ruby Lee Ryans, 75, of Kingsport, TN, left this world to be with her Savior in Heaven on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021. She was born in Kingsport in 1946 to the late Orville and Opal Ryans. Ruby was a beloved and dedicated mother.
Often, they say angels walk amongst us; well, some would say this is true of Ruby. Kind-hearted, always smiling, friend to all, miss Ruby. Most everyone in the downtown area knew her so well. She loved to visit the downtown with all her friends, and almost every shop owner or business person knew her by her pleasant voice and the almost child-like joy she spread.
One can only hope to be remembered as having a Christ-Like servant's heart, and Ruby's heart was very much so. She was proud to help others in need putting them before herself. If volunteering were a sport, she would be the world champion. She helped out at just about every church and non-profit downtown, including Hunger First, Shades of Grace UMC, Kitchen of Hope, and Friendship Diner at First Broad Street UMC. Her passion for sharing the joy and love in her heart knew no limits. She shared it with others who truly needed someone out there to connect with in friendship.
Perhaps one of her most treasured ministries she worked with was the First Broad Street UMC wood cutting ministry. They would travel to Cherokee, North Carolina, every year as the ministry.
KATS bus will have one less rider now. She was always dressed and ready 30 minutes before the bus arrived to make sure she never missed it. All the drivers knew her as their sweet Ruby. She wasn't just faithful to serving others; she also had a heart for animals. Often, in her walking, she would find wounded or abandoned animals, care for them, and find homes for them.
The downtown community will miss her greatly. Everyone who knew her is invited to come to Shades of Grace UMC on Wednesday the 6th from 11 am to 3 pm to visit and pay your respects. To celebrate her life and meet others with whom she touched their lives.
A Celebration of Her Life will be streamed on Shades of Grace's Facebook page on Thursday at 8 pm. Special messages and music will be provided to memorialize and pay respects.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Opal Ryans; life partner of 20+ years, Bud Sulfridge; her bestest friend, Dianna Bullion.
Left to cherish her memories is her son, Elvis Sulfridge; several siblings; her best friend, Gladys; and of course, she leaves behind a host of friends in the Kingsport Area.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate instead to the Salvation Army, Friendship Diner at First Broad Street UMC, or Shades of Grace UMC in her memory.
If you remember nothing else, please remember, "The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention."
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.