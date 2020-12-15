Ruby L. Barnett Dec 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruby L. Barnett, 89, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Orchard View.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ruby L. Barnett Funeral Home Arrangement Scott County Lord Orchard Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.