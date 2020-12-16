KINGSPORT - Ruby L. Barnett, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Orchard View.
Ruby was born in Snowflake, VA on January 15, 1931, a daughter of the late Bent and Della Lawson Laney. She was of the Baptist faith and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Barnett; son, Billy Barnett; sisters, Hazel Johnson, Ollie Fields, and Ida Laney; brother, John Laney.
Ruby is survived by son, Larry Barnett, Sr. Of Church Hill; daughter, Sylvia Sams, of Church Hill; grandchildren, Larry Barnett, Jr., Daniel Barnett, Joel Sams, and Cherie Sams; several great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating. Family and friends who wish to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:50 am to go in procession.
