KINGSPORT - Ruby L. Barnett, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Orchard View.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating. Family and friends who wish to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.
