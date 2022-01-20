GATE CITY, VA - Ruby Lee Kern, 77, of Gate City, VA entered into rest at Holston Valley Hospital on January 19, 2022.
Ruby was born in Scott County, VA, to the late Vina May Baldwin Perry and Stonewall Jackson Perry.
Ruby was a loving wife, aunt, and dear friend to many.
Along with her father and mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Kern, sister Venus Perry, and brothers Mack Perry, Ruben Perry, Jessie Perry, and Lester Perry.
Ruby is survived by her special cousin and caregiver Edgar Paul Baldwin and Ruth of Gate City, VA, her special friend Ralph Poster of Gate City, VA, and her brothers Fred Perry and wife, Betty of Middletown, OH, along with Jackie Perry of Nickelsville, VA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Ruby Kern will be conducted at a later date.
An online guest register is available for the Kern Family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ruby Lee Kern.