CHURCH HILL – Ruby Kate Arnold, 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Bledsoe officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Fred Arnold, Jr., Brandon Taylor, Chad Stewart, Jody Stewart, Terry Arnold, Tyler Arnold, and Tanner Arnold.
To leave an online message for the Arnold family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Arnold family.