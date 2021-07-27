CHURCH HILL – Ruby Kate Arnold, 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab.
Ruby was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Calvary Apostolic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Arnold, Sr.; parents, Kyle and Buna Long; sisters, Nancy Gray, Nell Rose Long and Mary Ellen Ryans; brother, Kenneth Barlow Long; great grandsons, Dalton and Bryce Stewart, daughter-in-law, Bonnie Arnold.
Ruby is survived by her son, Fred Arnold, Jr.; daughters, Lisa Carpenter (Ray) and Linda Stewart (Gary); grandchildren, Jody Stewart, Kristie Umbarger, Chad Stewart, Terry Arnold, and Brandon Taylor; great grandchildren, Tanner, Tyler, Aubree, Peyton, Dylan, Lucas, Karlinda, and Ryleigh; sisters, Carla Mae Higgins Bright; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Bledsoe officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Fred Arnold, Jr., Brandon Taylor, Chad Stewart, Jody Stewart, Terry Arnold, Tyler Arnold, and Tanner Arnold.
