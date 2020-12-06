Ruby K. Jones Templeton passed into rest on December 5, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Sullivan County and lived in the Kingsport area most of her life. She spent most of her childhood on Bays Mountain, close to the park and reservoir. Ruby attended Sullivan High School.
Ruby worked for a few local employers but spent most of her career at Kingsport Press in a variety of jobs, finishing up as a proofing specialist. She retired from the Press several years before it closed. During her retirement years, she made her home in Bloomingdale on a hill with a beautiful view of Bays Mountain and other distant mountains.
Ruby loved reading, Nascar, working puzzles, and animals, but her main focus was raising her children and helping with grandchildren. Ruby is survived by her children Mark and Lisa. Surviving siblings are brothers Andy, Gary, and Tommy. Ruby has 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives in the area.
The family would like to thank Preston Place Suites for taking such good care of her for the past 4 years. We also would like to thank the healthcare workers at Ballad Health. Graveside services for family will be conducted at East Lawn Memorial Park.