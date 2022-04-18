Ruby June Bishop Apr 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 02/02/193 - 04/15/2022Ruby Bishop passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bishop family.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Ruby June Bishop Trinity Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.