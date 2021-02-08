Ruby Juanita Sams went to sleep in Jesus on Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born April 8, 1930 in Buck Mountain, Tennessee to the late Thomas Harvey, Sr. and Mina Helen Franklin Stafford. She battled Covid-19 in September, 2020 and had a brief struggle with congestive heart failure over the last several months.
After taking care of her husband for almost a year who required total home care, Ruby worked at the Colonial Heights Nursing Home in Johnson City, Tennessee. She served the residents with a smile for many years.
Ruby loved her Bible and her church family and was a faithful member of the Valley Church of Christ in Kingsport, Tennessee. She loved her family and was always willing to serve people in need.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Doyle Baumgardner; her second husband, Clarence Woodrow Sams, Sr.; children, Doris Baumgardner and Roy Baumgardner; brothers, Earl Stafford, Bill Stafford, Harvey Stafford, Jr., J.D. Stafford and K.P Stafford; and sisters, Christine Laws, Nell Potter and Gladys Stafford Hampton Eller.
She is survived by her sisters, Nora (Jesse) Dooley of Whitesburg, GA. and Grace (Regis) Bogolin of Newnan, GA.; her sister-in laws, Jan Stafford, Jean and Grace Stafford; daughter-in-law, Connie Baumgardner; son, Kirk (Pam) Sams of Kannapolis, NC; daughter, Brenda (Bart) Rogers of Lexington, KY; daughter, Angeline (Tony) Delp of Saltville, VA; grandchildren, Misty, Jamie (Leighann), Bobby (Wendy), Hillary (Dean), Caleb (Courtney), Amelia and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Josh, Autumn, Skylar, Brooke, Bradley, David, Ashley, Nora and Wren.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, followed by a Memorial Service with Kirk Sams, Caleb Sams and Roy Newton officiating. Interment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery, 630 Elizabethton Highway, Bluff City, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valley Church of Christ, 525 Bell Ridge Rd. Kingsport, Tn 37665.