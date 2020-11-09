KINGSPORT - Ruby Jean Millsap passed November 8, 2020 and went to heaven where her husband the late Benny Joe Millsap met her at the gate.
A tremendous amount of gratitude to those many individuals that visited, cooked, sang, danced, walked, laughed, talked, listened, cried, hugged, sat quietly, brought her tea, breakfast, snacks, ice cream and cared for “Ruby Jean” over the many years including her neighbors, friends, family and the many caretakers, nurses, staff, cooks, and maintenance at Yesterday’s Place located at the Village at Allandale.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or Yesterday Place Activities At Allandale, 100 Strickland Ct, Kingsport, TN 37660.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Online condolences may be made to the Millsap family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Millsap family.