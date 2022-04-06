SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Ruby Jean (Lambdin) Keck, 91, of Scott County, VA passed into Heaven on Monday, April 4, 2022 following a brief illness.
She was born and raised in Maynardville, TN before moving to Duffield, VA. She was a member of Thomas Village Baptist Church in Duffield, VA. Ruby was a retired teacher from Union County, TN school system in Maynardville, TN.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, JM Keck; parents, James (Jim) and Mossie (Ousley) Lambdin; son, Joe Michael Keck; grandson, Jordan Keck; sister, Ermilee; brother, James.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Judy Keck Legg (Jerry) of Duffield, VA; grandchildren, Andrew Joseph Legg of Duffield, VA, Justin Keck of Fayetteville, NC and Jonathan Keck of Hope Mills, NC; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister-in-law and sister of the heart, Joyce Keck.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Pleasant View Cemetery with Pastor Garry Edwards officiating. The cemetery is located at 134 David Drive South in Maynardville, TN. (Off of Hwy 61)
The family would like to thank Kandice Wallen, Kathleen Bledsoe, Lula Mae Harless and Karen Blackford, for their care and support for Ruby.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com or www.trinityfuneralhome.net.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and Trinity Funeral Home, Maynardville, TN are serving the Keck family.