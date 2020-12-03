BLOUNTVILLE, TN - Ruby McCrary Salyers, 84, joined her Heavenly Father on December 2, 2020 at her home. She was born February 14, 1936, and was raised in Blountville, TN. She was the daughter of Adam McCrary and Margaret Campbell McCrary. Ruby graduated from Blountville High School and soon after married the love of her life, Warren “Fuzz” Salyers. She was a loving wife, mom, mammaw, great grandmother, fur mom to Buddy, and precious friend. She served as a Sullivan County cafeteria employee for Blountville Elementary and Middle School, where she retired in December 2008. She was known for her amazing cooking abilities.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Three sons survive her: Ronnie Salyers and wife, Vicki; Jeff Salyers; and, Mark Salyers and wife, Jackie. One granddaughter, Mandy “Sugar Dumplings” Ramey and husband, Travis. Two great grandchildren, Khloe “Baby Dumplings” Ramey and Parker “Little Bud” Ramey.
Special thanks to her daughter-in-law, Vicki, for all the time she devoted to Ruby.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration service will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel.
Ruby will be laid to rest beside her husband following the Celebration service at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Prayer.
Online condolences may be made to the Salyers family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Salyers family.