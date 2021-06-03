KINGSPORT - Ruby Hood Horton, 86, Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center following an extended illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a 1953 graduate of Sullivan High School. Ruby was a member of Depew’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Horton: parents, John and Nola Archer Hood; brother, Glen Hood and wife June; and sister, Ruth Burke and husband Clay.
Ruby is survived by her special niece, Sandy Hood Arnold and husband, Dan; special nephew, Ronnie Hood and wife, Lisa; special friend, Bill Burke; and many other special friends and family members.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Gene Mullins and Pastor Nate Ware officiating. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Depew’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 2950 Reservoir Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660, or to the charity of one’s choice.