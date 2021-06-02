Ruby Haun McAvoy Jun 2, 2021 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruby Haun McAvoy, 76, of Kingsport, died Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at home after an extended illness.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ruby Haun Mcavoy Arrangement Kingsport Illness Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.