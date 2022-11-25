FALL BRANCH - Ruby Garnet Smith, 100, of Fall Branch, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at American House Assisted Living in Kingsport.
Ruby attended Sullivan High School. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Ruby was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch, where she taught Sunday School and played the piano for the women’s quartet.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, James and CalDona Rowland; husband, John R. Smith; daughters, Mary Lee Hood and Geraldine Palmer. She was the youngest of twelve siblings who all preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Lowrance and Deborah Moffitt (Jerry); nine grandchildren, Michael Palmer, Wendy Johnson (Herb), Pam Gilliam, Phil Lowrance (Tina), Leslie Hanneken (Chip), Jeff Moffitt (Michelle), Rob Moffitt, Allison Jarrell (Robbie), and Holly Black (Doug); ten great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Al South officiating. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Hartman, Jeff Morelock, and her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery Fund, c/o Chris and Kathie Depew, 130 Dogwood Drive, Fall Branch, TN 37656 or Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 106 Ruritan Road, Fall Branch, TN 37656.