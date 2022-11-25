FALL BRANCH - Ruby Garnet Smith, 100, of Fall Branch, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at American House Assisted Living in Kingsport.

Ruby attended Sullivan High School. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Ruby was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch, where she taught Sunday School and played the piano for the women’s quartet.

