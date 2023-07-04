CHURCH HILL – Ruby Faye Thomas, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Faye was born on April 6, 1932, in Church Hill, TN to her parents, Ernest Gale and Myrtle Mae Parker. She was a lifelong member at Ross Campground United Methodist Church. Faye enjoyed going to yard sales, and loved flowers, but spending time with her family and grandchildren was her favorite thing to do. She never met a stranger and was good to everyone she knew. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

