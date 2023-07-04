CHURCH HILL – Ruby Faye Thomas, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Faye was born on April 6, 1932, in Church Hill, TN to her parents, Ernest Gale and Myrtle Mae Parker. She was a lifelong member at Ross Campground United Methodist Church. Faye enjoyed going to yard sales, and loved flowers, but spending time with her family and grandchildren was her favorite thing to do. She never met a stranger and was good to everyone she knew. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Conley Theodore Thomas; children, Connie Mann, Diane Price, David Thomas, and Angela McCoy; grandson, Steve Brown; sisters, Alpha Davis, and Mattie Moffitt Bailey; and her brothers, Gale Parker, Hugh Parker, and Lyle Parker.
Faye is survived by her daughter, Patty Coats; grandchildren, Michael Brown, Jennifer Young, Caroline Coats, Duane Price, and Daniel McCoy; seven great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Donnie Mann; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-6:30 on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel and will be live streamed at 6:30 PM for anyone who is not able to attend. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Ross Campground Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 AM. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Brown, Duane Price, Daniel McCoy, Dakota Brown, and Parker Hill.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at NHC Healthcare of Columbia for the love and care given to Faye over the last year.