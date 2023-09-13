GATE CITY, VA - Ruby Faye Bellamy Grimm, age 89 of Gate City, VA, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Ruby was born on September 22, 1933, in Gauley Bridge, WV to Carl and Della Bellamy. Ruby married Donnie Lee Bellamy and after sharing a beautiful life together and raising a family, he preceded her in death on February 23, 1999. On June 4, 2005, Ruby married Lloyd Grimm and together they lived and shared a wonderful life together.

Ruby loved flower gardening and cooking. One of her favorite things to do was going and watching live production plays at the Barter Theatre and Kingsport Renaissance Center. Ruby was a devout, lifelong member of Chalybeate Springs United Methodist Church in Gate City, VA, in which she was a Five Star Woman with the United Methodist Women's group. Ruby had a servant’s heart, as she was always willing to help anyone in need, and never expecting anything in return. Those who knew Ruby were truly blessed.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you