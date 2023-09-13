GATE CITY, VA - Ruby Faye Bellamy Grimm, age 89 of Gate City, VA, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Ruby was born on September 22, 1933, in Gauley Bridge, WV to Carl and Della Bellamy. Ruby married Donnie Lee Bellamy and after sharing a beautiful life together and raising a family, he preceded her in death on February 23, 1999. On June 4, 2005, Ruby married Lloyd Grimm and together they lived and shared a wonderful life together.
Ruby loved flower gardening and cooking. One of her favorite things to do was going and watching live production plays at the Barter Theatre and Kingsport Renaissance Center. Ruby was a devout, lifelong member of Chalybeate Springs United Methodist Church in Gate City, VA, in which she was a Five Star Woman with the United Methodist Women's group. Ruby had a servant’s heart, as she was always willing to help anyone in need, and never expecting anything in return. Those who knew Ruby were truly blessed.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donnie Lee Bellamy; brother, John T. Bellamy Sr.; and nephew, John T. “Tommy” Bellamy Jr. Those left to cherish her memory and her testimony are her husband, Lloyd Grimm; daughter, Donna Rowlett and husband Rodney; step-daughter, Ramona Fletcher and husband Terry; step-son, Michael Grimm and wife Belinda; two grandsons, Bart Rowlett and wife Samantha, and Lucas Rowlett and wife Amanda; three step-granddaughters, Ami Williams and husband Terry, Lauren Sullivan and husband Michael, and Megan McCann and husband Josh; one step-grandson, Carter Grimm; two step-great grandchildren, Amelia McCann, and Henry McCann; two special nieces, Jennifer Ward and husband David, and Jessica Bellamy; great-niece, Abbey Rose Ward; great-nephew, Jonathan David Ward; and many loving family members and friends.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to the nursing staff at Asbury Place Kingsport, especially to JoAnna, Ana, and Peggy for their excellent care and love.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Chalybeate Springs UMC Building Fund, 7592 Upper Possum Creek Road, Gate City, VA 24251, or to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743, 423.638.4171
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carter Trent / Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City. Funeral services for Ruby will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Carter Trent / Scott County Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Webb officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Carter Trent / Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Bellamy Grimm family.
