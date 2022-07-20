Ruby Elizabeth Mellons Jul 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT – Ruby Elizabeth Mellons, 88, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ruby Elizabeth Mellons Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Kingsport Holston Valley Medical Center Hill Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video