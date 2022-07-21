CHURCH HILL - Ruby Elizabeth Larkin Mellons, 88, of Church Hill went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 18 at Holston Valley Medical Center, surrounded by family.

She was born to Benjamin and Lydia Larkin in 1934 on the family farm in Hawkins County, where she lived her entire life and raised her own children. She was married to J.C. Mellons for over 54 years before his passing in 2010. She was a homemaker and helped with the farm work as well as working at the Hawkins County Plant of the Kingsport Press. She retired in 1998 with 21 years of service.

