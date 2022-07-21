CHURCH HILL - Ruby Elizabeth Larkin Mellons, 88, of Church Hill went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 18 at Holston Valley Medical Center, surrounded by family.
She was born to Benjamin and Lydia Larkin in 1934 on the family farm in Hawkins County, where she lived her entire life and raised her own children. She was married to J.C. Mellons for over 54 years before his passing in 2010. She was a homemaker and helped with the farm work as well as working at the Hawkins County Plant of the Kingsport Press. She retired in 1998 with 21 years of service.
She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, Mount Carmel.
She was a hard worker, always busy, and loved outdoor activities like gardening. She was also a wonderful cook and was famous for her delicious butterscotch pies. She was a wonderful Mamaw and Great Mamaw to six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren which she called "her angels."
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Clyde, Paul and Neal Larkin and her sister Ruth Caldwell as well as several nieces, nephews, brother- and sisters-in-law.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children Sandra (Darrell) Bishop and Larry (Tina) Mellons of Church Hill and Teresa (Tim) Coleman of Kingsport; her grandchildren Misty (John) Carter, Becky Thompson and Cody (Ashley) Mellons of Church Hill and Amanda (Tyler) Malone, Brittany (Marshall) Couch and Callie Coleman of Kingsport; her great-grandchildren Daniel (Emily) Parton, Cole Carter, Kailey Thompson, Amelia Malone, Ava Malone and Claire Couch; sisters-in-law Marie Hutson and Brenda McLain of Church Hill and Luetta Larkin of Fresno, CA; special friends, Hazel Price, Shirley Kendrick, Nancy Nelms, Dana Coleman, Judy Carter, Helen Sensabaugh, Kathy Sensabaugh, Norma Anderson, Carol Perky, and JoAnn Mellons; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, Church Hill from 12-2 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022 with funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm with Chuck Grimm and Troy Daily officiating. Per Mrs. Mellon’s request, she would like Bro. Darrell Bishop and Bro. Tim Coleman to say what is on their hearts as well. To view the service live, please visit us at https://johnsonarrowood.com/obituaries/ruby-elizabeth-larkin-mellons/2002/ and the service will be available at 1:55 PM. Burial will follow the service at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers are John Carter, Daniel Parton, Cody Mellons, Tyler Malone, Marshall Couch and Cole Carter. Honorary pallbearers are Benny Carter, Dillard Morelock, Joe Davidson, Bob Purkey, Dan Parton, Greg (Tiny) Benge, Danny Mellons, Mike Mellons and Terry Mellons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Freedom Baptist Church, Mount Carmel, TN