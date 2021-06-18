KINGSPORT, TN – Ruby E. Davidson Spears, 96, entered into Heaven on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life during a memorial service on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Scott County Funeral Home Chapel, Weber City, VA with Pastor Scott Plyler officiating. Falling Creek Chapter 188 will conduct Eastern Star services just prior to the memorial service.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Scott County Funeral Home.
Private family interment will follow in the Holston View Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be those she loved so much Ray Dorton, Larry Dorton, Mike Dorton, Greg Goodson, Joe Spears and Jonathan Spears.
Miss Ruby touched the lives of many people with her love and generosity and maintained her trademark kindness and beautiful smile throughout her journey here.
