KINGSPORT, TN – Ruby E. Davidson Spears, 96, entered into Heaven on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Miss Ruby as she was lovingly known by her family at LifeBridge Christian Church, where she was a charter member, was an incredibly strong, independent lady with lots of spunk. She was determined to live her life to the fullest doing all she could until she couldn’t.
A kind, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who truly believed that with God all things were possible. Miss Ruby loved to cook, work in her garden, can fresh vegetables, (with some help from Marshall in recent years), sew (make cute little dresses for her favorite daughter), quilt, shop, visit with her friends (talking was one of her spiritual gifts) and spend time with her family (especially visits from her #1 Son).
She belonged to the Gate City Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 116 and the Falling Creek Chapter 188 of the Eastern Star. She held many offices including that of Worthy Matron. She was elected as the Grand Representative to Kansas at the age of 92 and she flew to Kansas City to represent Chapter 116.
Miss Ruby was also proud to serve as a Kentucky Colonel. At 95 years old she was a winner in the Kingsport Times GET MASKED UP photo contest.
Ruby was the daughter of the late Chloe Hammonds Davidson and Nathan Reeves Davidson of Snowflake, Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Milligan Spears; a son, Richard D. Spears of Iuka, Mississippi; also preceding her were her brothers, Kemp Davidson, Eugene Davidson and Willie Davidson; sisters, Audrey Dorton and Lena White.
Survivors include her sons, Barry Marshall Spears of the home, Gary L. Spears and wife Celia of Sevierville, TN; daughter, Rita London and husband Dr. Jerry London of Kingsport, TN; daughter-in-law, Lucy Spears, Iuka, Mississippi; grandchildren, Jonathan Spears, Summer Bailey and husband Matt, Jason Spears and Joe Spears; great grandchildren, Scarlet Pearl Spears, Vivian June Spears, Ryder Bailey and Rush Bailey.
There are numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved and called her own.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life during a memorial service on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Scott County Funeral Home Chapel, Weber City, VA with Pastor Scott Plyler officiating. Falling Creek Chapter 188 will conduct Eastern Star services just prior to the memorial service.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Scott County Funeral Home.
Private family interment will follow in the Holston View Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be those she loved so much Ray Dorton, Larry Dorton, Mike Dorton, Greg Goodson, Joe Spears and Jonathan Spears.
Miss Ruby touched the lives of many people with her love and generosity and maintained her trademark kindness and beautiful smile throughout her journey here.
