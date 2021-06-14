Ruby E. Spears Jun 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Ruby E. Davidson Spears, 96, entered into Heaven on Saturday, June 12, 2021.Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ruby E. Carter-trent Spear Kingsport Arrangement Scott County Weber City Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.