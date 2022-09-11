KINGSPORT - Ruby DeFreece Moneyhun, age 92, moved to her heavenly home following a lengthy illness. She was a life-long resident of Kingsport and Colonial Heights, TN.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Jerry Musick will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.

