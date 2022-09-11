Ruby DeFreece Moneyhun Sep 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Ruby DeFreece Moneyhun, age 92, moved to her heavenly home following a lengthy illness. She was a life-long resident of Kingsport and Colonial Heights, TN.A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Jerry Musick will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Brookdale, Colonial Heights for the care and love they showed to Ruby while she resided there.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Ruby DeFreece Moneyhun and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ruby Defreece Moneyhun Care Work Staff Jerry Musick Kingsport Cremation Gratitude Recommended for you