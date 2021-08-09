Ruby Carmack Aug 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruby Carmack passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021.Graveside service will be private.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Carmack family. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Ruby Carmack Trinity Pass Away Graveside Service Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.