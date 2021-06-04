November 12, 1944 – June 2, 2021
“I am at peace, my soul is at rest. There is no need for tears, for with your love I was so blessed, for all those many years.” –Author Unknown
Ruby Alice (Haun) McAvoy, 76, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was born to the late J.C. and Hiley (Vaughn) Haun on November 12, 1944 in Kingsport, TN. Ruby grew up in the Long Island Community of Kingsport and graduated from Sullivan West High School in 1962. She worked at several businesses in the Tri-cities area throughout her lifetime, including Kingsport Press, AFG Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, Mead Corporation, and TVA Phipps Bend. She retired from IBM in 1998 and went to work at General Shale Brick Company Headquarters in Johnson City, where she retired in 2007. Ruby was involved for many years with the Kingsport Chapter of Pilot International, and in later years with the Blountville Bonnett Belles Chapter of The Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed working on the planning committees for her high school reunions along with league bowling for many years at Warpath Lanes too.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry T. McAvoy in September 2016, along with her brother, Douglas Haun; sister, Jewel V. Loggans; nephew, Chad Robertson; niece, Kimberly Loggans Grissom; special sister-in-law, Martha Bellamy Haun Steve; beloved aunt, Sybil Williams; and lifelong friend, Tom Carter.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Cindy McAvoy Perkins (Roger); sons, Tom McAvoy (Renee) and David McAvoy (Cindy); along with 11 grandchildren, Melody Meade (Shannon), Nicholas Perkins (Gigi), Chip Perkins (Megan), Jacob Kirkwood (Madison), Kaylia Bowen (Mark), Griffin McAvoy, Holly Scott (Alex), Jordan McAvoy, Payton Garland, Emily Garland and Sarah Garland; great-grandsons, Tanner Meade (Amelia), Conner Meade, Brenner Meade, Brett Perkins (Kimmie), Noah Perkins (Hannah), Levi Perkins, Liam Perkins and Ambrose Kirkwood; two great-great grandsons, Tarron Meade and Elliot Perkins; sisters-in-law, Linda McAvoy Lyons (Brian), Janice McAvoy Robertson (Keith), Rita McAvoy Prater (Carroll) and Jane McAvoy; nieces, Merritt Prater-Lane (Mark) and Gigi Walker; nephews, John Steve (Bobbie), Roger Steve (Patty), Mike Steve, Mark Prater (Lisa), Scott Mendenhall, Justin Robertson, and Geoffrey Loggans; several great nieces, great nephews; and a host of friends, especially, Jan and Larry Williams, Patty Weldon, and her beloved Red Hat sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Morris officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.