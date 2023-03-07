NORTON, VA – Ruble (Ruby) Dovie Sturgill Williams, 94, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at the home of her granddaughter in Wise, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon E. Williams; her parents, Mack N Sturgill, Sr. and Rosa Marks Sturgill; sisters, Theoma Wright and Pearl Messer; brothers, Kenneth Sturgill, Ralph Sturgill, Dewey Earl Sturgill, Sr., Willie Sturgill, Roy Sturgill, Rev. Glen Sturgill, Mack Sturgill, Jr., Samuel Sturgill and Percy Sturgill; her son-in-law, Denver Cooke; and a grandson, Erich C. Davis. Ruby was a member of the Freedom of Worship Church in Norton.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Cooke; granddaughter, Amy Honeycutt and her husband Scott; three brothers, John Paul Sturgill, Marvin Sturgill and Kilmer Sturgill; and a host of nieces and nephews.

