NORTON, VA – Ruble (Ruby) Dovie Sturgill Williams, 94, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at the home of her granddaughter in Wise, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon E. Williams; her parents, Mack N Sturgill, Sr. and Rosa Marks Sturgill; sisters, Theoma Wright and Pearl Messer; brothers, Kenneth Sturgill, Ralph Sturgill, Dewey Earl Sturgill, Sr., Willie Sturgill, Roy Sturgill, Rev. Glen Sturgill, Mack Sturgill, Jr., Samuel Sturgill and Percy Sturgill; her son-in-law, Denver Cooke; and a grandson, Erich C. Davis. Ruby was a member of the Freedom of Worship Church in Norton.
She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Cooke; granddaughter, Amy Honeycutt and her husband Scott; three brothers, John Paul Sturgill, Marvin Sturgill and Kilmer Sturgill; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Lighthouse Family Worship Center in Wise. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm with Dr. Tom Renfro and Rev. Roger Barker officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, Va. Family and friends will meet by 10:30 am at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton to travel in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to thank Linda Francis and Caris Hospice for the care given to Ruby.
Memorial contributions may be made the Lighthouse Family Worship Center, PO Box 2103, Wise, Va. 24293 or the Freedom of Worship Church, PO Box 386, Norton, Va. 24273
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Williams Family.