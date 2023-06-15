KNOXVILLE - Royden Russell, 77, Knoxville, TN passed away, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Clinchport, VA, he was the son of the late Thelma Darnell.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you