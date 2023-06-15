KNOXVILLE - Royden Russell, 77, Knoxville, TN passed away, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Clinchport, VA, he was the son of the late Thelma Darnell.
Royden was preceded in death by his mother Thelma Darnell, he lived and grew up in Clinchport, VA, in the home of grandparents Kelly (Bear) Darnell and Elva Darnell, and Aunt Irene Grizzle. He was preceded in death by his uncle Paul Darnell and half-brothers Dan Russell and Roger Russell.
Royden is survived by his wife Judy Alley Russell, his son Mark Russell, daughter in-law Heather, and the joy of his life, grandsons Payton and Grayson Russell, granddaughter Madison Russell, also survived by half-sister Sharon Russell, and half-brother Dewayne Russell, and several Darnell cousins and his Spivey Family.
His early professional career with Metropolitan Life, and management positions with National Life and Am General led him to a rewarding career with Washington DC firm NTCA. He enjoyed working all across the United States with members of the association. He served on several Committees and Boards nationally and locally, and most recently as Chairman of ACFCU, he served as chairman of The Scott County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and President of the Gate City Civitan Club. Royden and Judy enjoyed traveling across the US, Europe, Great Britian, and Ireland. They also had a heartfelt duty or calling for care giving, having provided for, and overseeing the care of several family members.
Military Rites will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hamond Post, No. 3, Post No. 265 Gate City, VA, and members of the Virginia Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Graveside Services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, with Scott Layer officiating at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. The boys of summer breakfast group, and golfing buddies at the Crossings CC and Ridgefields CC will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family thanks the Doctors at UT Medical Center and Gate City funeral home for their help through this difficult time.
An online guest register is available for the Royden Russell family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Royden Russell.
