KINGSPORT – Royce Ellen Morrell Smith, 82 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, November 22, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Amos, Sr. and Rev. Adam Love officiating. Music will be provided by John Powers.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Salem UMC Cemetery. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Smith family.