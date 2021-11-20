KINGSPORT – Royce Ellen Morrell Smith, 82 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Royce worked in International Sales for Eastman Kodak, retiring after 39 years of service. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thomas Smith; parents, John and Axie Beatrice Watson Morrell; sisters, Delores Geraldine Morrell and Mary Morrell Bacon; brothers, Joseph Morrell and Harold Davis Morrell.
Royce is survived by her nephew, Mark Bacon (Myra Sanders); nieces, Rev. Patricia “Pat” Bacon Tipton (Lynn); great Niece, April Harmon (Christopher); great-nephews and nieces, Dillen, Joanna, Gabe Harmon, Matthew Bacon, Joseph Bacon, Alexis Sanders and Leeland Sanders.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, November 22, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Amos, Sr. and Rev. Adam Love officiating. Music will be provided by John Powers.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Salem UMC Cemetery. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Smith family.