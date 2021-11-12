Roy Webb Nov 12, 2021 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JONESBOROUGH - Roy Webb, 90, of Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roy Webb Arrangement Fall Branch Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.