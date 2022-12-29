“The part of me that’s you will never die.”
SURGOINSVILLE - Roy “Wayne” Byington, 50, of Surgoinsville passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was the son of the late Roy Byington and Linda Bowman.
Wayne was a caring and loving person with a bigger than life sense of humor. He was big-hearted and would do anything for anyone and never knew a stranger. Wayne loved his children very much. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and listening to music. More importantly, he enjoyed spending time with those he loved. Wayne enjoyed traveling, and driving a truck took him all over the United States. He stated he had seen some of the most beautiful places in the world while on the road. He was a stargazer who loved looking up at the stars and the moon, but nothing compared to the smile he loved putting on his wife’s face and her laughter. “Thank you for being a part of my journey. You were my soulmate, best friend, and the person I loved to fight with the most. I will forever be eternally grateful to you for our time that we had; no amount of time would have ever been enough. I will find you in the next lifetime, my love. I love you. Forever Yours, Ericka.”
In addition to his father, he was preceded in passing by his dear grandmother, Stella Parker.
Those left behind to carry on his memory are his wife, Ericka Bellamy Byington; children, Shane Byington, Jacob Byington, Matthew Bowman, Kaycee Bowman, and Stella Byington; stepson, Cortlin Cutshaw; father and mother-in-law; Tommy and Earline Bellamy; brother-in-law, Todd Bellamy; and fur-baby, Riley. Several other dear family and friends also remain.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Church Hill is serving the Byington family.
