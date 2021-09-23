KINGSPORT - Roy Wayne Bartley, 80, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Depew’s Chapel Cemetery in Kingsport, Tennessee at 1:00pm. Roy’s granddaughter, Kaitlyn Grills, will be giving the eulogy to honor his life and military honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265. The family is asking those wishing to attend meet at the cemetery at 12:45pm. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.