KINGSPORT - Roy Wayne Bartley, 80, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021. Roy was born to the late Hurble “Herb” Bartley and Bessie Trent Bartley in Sullivan County, Tennessee. Roy was a proud Army Veteran serving with the 4th Howitzer Bn. 18th Infantry Division in Hanna, Germany.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in passing by his wife of 49 years, Shirley; brothers: Everette, Johnny and Tony Bartley; brothers in law: Tommy Feagins, Emerson Jackson and Bill Addington; and one special nephew, Ed Bartley.
Roy is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Lisa and Joe Grills; son: Mark Bartley; granddaughter: Kaitlyn Grills; grandson: Brayden Bartley; brother and sister-in-law: Earl and Jackie Bartley; sister and brother-in-law: Ann and Henry Reyes and sister-in-law: Evelyn Jackson. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends he considered to be more life family also survive.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Depew’s Chapel Cemetery in Kingsport, Tennessee at 1:00pm. Roy’s granddaughter, Kaitlyn Grills, will be giving the eulogy to honor his life and military honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265. The family is asking those wishing to attend meet at the cemetery at 12:45pm. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital at https://donate.mygift4kids.org or the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 address: P.O. Box 66 Kingsport, TN 37662
To express condolences please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Downtown Kingsport is serving the Bartley Family.