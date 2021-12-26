CASTLEWOOD, VA - Roy W. Castle, age 81 of Castlewood, VA passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was born in Scott County, VA and was the son of the late Harvey J. Castle and Oakie Watson Castle. He was a retired welder for the coal mining industry. In addition to his parents Roy was also preceded in death by his sisters, Geanette “Net” Childress and Mary Depew; brothers, Emory Castle, Doyle Castle, Paul “Bud” Castle, Charlie Castle and Hughey Cassell.
Mr. Castle is survived by his daughter, Barbara S. Godsey; son, Louis (Pamela) Castle; grandchildren, Collin Castle, Ashley Hensley and Kayla Dingus; great-grandchildren, Sarah Dingus, Brandon Dingus and Ali Hensley; sister, Virgie Wallen; brothers, Larry “Hank” Castle, Clarence “Red” Cassell and Bill Cassell; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 27, 2021 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Committal service will be private at Temple Hill Cemetery, Castlewood, VA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
