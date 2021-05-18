NORTON, VA – Roy Lee Thacker, Sr., 81, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Norton Community Hospital. He was a son to the late Henry Thacker and Nancy Fields Thacker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters. He was a former member of the Freedom of Worship Church.
He is survived by his son, Roy Lee Thacker, Jr. of Nora, Va; a daughter, Susan Mays and her husband Kevin of Wise, Va.; grandchildren, Chris Spurlock and his wife Emily of Kingsport, Tn, Roy Lee Thacker, III of Wise, Va. and Riley Ann Faye Thacker of Norton, Va.; a great grandson, Wesley Chase Spurlock; his girlfriend, Pat Fleming; the mother of his children, Mary Thacker of Duffield, Va. a daughter-in-law, Julie McCoy of Wise, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the White Oak Gap Cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home is serving the Thacker family.