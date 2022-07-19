KINGSPORT - Roy “RB” Hensley, 65 of Kingsport passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
RB was born in Yuma, VA, on October 4, 1956 to the late Roy and Ella Ruth Hartgrove Hensley. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. RB was extremely analytical and retired from Eastman with over 36 years of service. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Gun Club. RB enjoyed gardening, woodworking, loved to read and work crossword puzzles.
In addition to his parents, RB was preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Thacker.
Left to cherish RB’s memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Monik Cardwell Hensley; daughter, Cara Lovell; son, Dean Hensley; grandson, Noah Lovell; brother, Kenneth Hensley (Kathy); and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00pm on July 25, 2022, at the chapel mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in RB’s honor to the American Cancer Society cancer.org or JEB Foundation jebadvocate.org.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.co.
The care of Roy “RB” Hensley and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.