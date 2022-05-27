CHURCH HILL – Roy Lee Rogers, 54, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence.
Roy was born on November 12, 1967 to Bert and Mary Rogers. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. Roy was an avid outdoorsman and had a great sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Carson Rogers and James Rogers.
He is survived by his daughter, Diandra Monteleone; siblings, Wayne Rogers, Mike Rogers, and Paulette Christian; several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for the family, and he will be laid to rest at Mount Mitchell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Mitchell Cemetery.
To leave an online message for the Rogers family please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Rogers family.