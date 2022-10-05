MARYVILLE - Roy Lee Cloud, age 86, of Maryville passed away September 27, 2022 at Asbury Place, Maryville, TN. He was born in Kingsport, TN and lived there until the last few years when, due to declining health, he moved to Asbury Place in Maryville. Roy was a founding member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, TN where he faithfully served as a volunteer as long as he was physically able. Roy loved helping people and was appreciative of family and friends who helped him. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport. He was retired from Kingsport Dentistry and Moore's Pharmacy. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Neal and Martha Austin Cloud, Sr., brothers, Robert Neal Cloud, Jr., and Donald Edwin Cloud.

Survivors include his sisters, Laura Cloud LaPrade (Les) and Barbara Cloud Hutchison; niece, Angela Cloud; nephews, Michael LaPrade and Robert LaPrade; several special cousins; and special friends, Judi Easley and Bill Butler.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you