MARYVILLE - Roy Lee Cloud, age 86, of Maryville passed away September 27, 2022 at Asbury Place, Maryville, TN. He was born in Kingsport, TN and lived there until the last few years when, due to declining health, he moved to Asbury Place in Maryville. Roy was a founding member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, TN where he faithfully served as a volunteer as long as he was physically able. Roy loved helping people and was appreciative of family and friends who helped him. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport. He was retired from Kingsport Dentistry and Moore's Pharmacy. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Neal and Martha Austin Cloud, Sr., brothers, Robert Neal Cloud, Jr., and Donald Edwin Cloud.
Survivors include his sisters, Laura Cloud LaPrade (Les) and Barbara Cloud Hutchison; niece, Angela Cloud; nephews, Michael LaPrade and Robert LaPrade; several special cousins; and special friends, Judi Easley and Bill Butler.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Collin Adams officiating. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, 1415 Waverly Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664 or Holston Camp and Retreat Center, PO Box 428, Banner Elk, NC 28604. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812