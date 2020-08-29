DUFFIELD, VA - Roy Kenneth Falin, 92, Duffield, VA , went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson Head Cemetery in Robinette Valley, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Due to Covid-19, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and all those attending.
