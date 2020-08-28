DUFFIELD, VA - Roy Kenneth Falin, 92, Duffield, VA , went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Roy was born in Scott County, VA on June 16, 1928 and was the son of the late James and Maudella (Ramey) Falin.
In addition to his parents, his wife of 60 years, Eula (Kimbler) Falin, a daughter, Carolyn Ann Falin, a son, Lonnie Kenneth Falin; two sisters, Edith Williams and Betty Bishop; three brothers, Joe Falin, Cecil Falin and Billy Falin preceded him in death.
Roy was a member of Cedar Grove Independent Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a song leader for many years. He was saved during a revival in June 1959 and was baptized on June 28, 1959. He loved attending church, fishing, farming, and dinners with all his family.
His survivors are his daughters, Teresa Grizzle, and husband Earl, Jolene Hurd, and husband Wayne, and Kathy Falin; sons, Darrell Wayne Falin, and wife Annette, Jerry Falin, and wife Thelma, and, Ricky Falin; sister, Barbara Butler; brother, Robert Falin and wife Reda; grandchildren, Greg Hurd and wife, Tina, Angela Spratlin and husband, Steve, Sonya Parker and husband, David, Jeremy Falin and wife, Becky, Tawana Falin, Joshua Falin and wife, Sharon, Jesse Grizzle and fiancée Mikayla Robinson, Andrew Murr, Misty Byington and husband Harold, Micheal Falin and wife Louisa; great grandchildren, Whitney Spiva and husband Ryan, Jacob Spratlin, John Spratlin, Karah Parker, Kyle Parker, Owen Parker, Kelsie Falin, Ariana Falin, Akira Falin, Tyler Robinson, Lucy Lee, Leann Crawford, Harper Grizzle, Seth Falin, Kenneth Falin, Alex Falin, and Isaiah Falin; great-great grandchildren, Halie, Cayden and Dawson Spiva, and Nate Robinson; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson Head Cemetery in Robinette Valley, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers that showed daddy so much love and kindness, especially Lori and then Kayla and Christy who held his hands as he passed.
Due to Covid-19, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and all those attending.
An online guest register is available for the Falin family at www.gatecityfunerals.com..
