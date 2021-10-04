KINGSPORT - Mr. Roy Hilliard Hayter, age 96 of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Nashville.
Mr. Hayter was born in Wichita Falls, TX but grew up in SW Virginia and Kingsport, TN and was the son of the late Campbell H. & Bonnie Todd Hayter.
He was a sample clerk with Meade Paper until his retirement. Mr. Hayter was a 50+ year member of the Indian Springs Baptist Church in Kingsport. He and his wife of 72 years, Edith, worked with many programs of the church until her death in 2018.
Mr. Hayter served his country during WWII and the Korean War in the United States Army.
He is survived by his daughter: Sherri Statzer of Nashville; sisters-in-law: Delana Hayter of Kingsport, Betty Latture of Franklin, TN and Billie Calhoun of Kingsport, TN; brother-in-law: Glen Calhoun and his wife, Kay, of Blountville, TN.
Mr. Hayter will be entombed on Tuesday, October 5 at 1:00 PM EST in the Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Indian Springs Baptist Church, 325 Hill Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664.
East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hayter family.