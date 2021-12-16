JONESBOROUGH - Roy Glenn Dye, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, December 15, 2021, with his family by his side. Roy was born on March 10, 1948, in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Malcolm Titus and Willie Brown Dye.
Roy was a native of the Boones Creek and Gray areas and he had lived in Jonesborough for the past 30 years. He was a 1966 graduate of Boone’s Creek High School. He was employed by Eastman Chemical Company and retired after 31 years of service as a maintenance mechanic. He was of the Baptist faith. He coached many youth sports teams, some of which were special needs children’s sports. He loved to fish, but most of all he really enjoyed helping people and was known for his kind spirit and always being available to help anyone in need. He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and friend to all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Those left to cherish Roy’s memory include; two sons and their wives, Rick & Sherri Dye of Johnson City, and Jeff & Jackie Dye of Greeneville, TN; sister and brother-in-law, Daphne & Amos Lockhart of Kingsport; two brothers and their wives, Don & Barbara Dye of Gray, and Clayton & Jean Dye of Blountville; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey Dye, Dillon Dye, Abigail Dye, Derrick Dye, Lucas Dye, Ryan Malone, Dylan Earley, and Devon Earley; four great-grandchildren; and his life-long friend, Patti Dye will also greatly miss him.
The family will be receiving friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, in Gray, Tennessee, on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2-3:00 pm. A memorial service will follow beginning at 3:00 pm, Jim Saylor will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roy Dye’s name to the Second Harvest Food Bank at netfoodbank.org.
Condolences can be sent to Roy’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Roy Glenn Dye.