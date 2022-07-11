KINGSPORT - Roy G. Ripley, 78, of Kingsport, passed away July 10, 2022. He was born on August 5, 1943 to the late Gerald Ripley and Irene Shelton Ripley. Roy was a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He was owner and President of East Tennessee Transportation until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of The Crossings Golf Club where he was a past Vice President, President and gave his help and support to the club for 27 years. Roy enjoyed many rounds of golf there with his friends.
Roy was a kind, gentle man. He never met a stranger. To know Roy, was to love him. He was the same day after day to everyone. Roy loved his family and friends and helped so many along the way. He gave with a generous heart and expected nothing in return. Roy was blessed with a good family and many friends. He was fortunate enough to travel to so many places and enjoy his life. After his retirement along with his wife, Jo, his dog, Jack and his horse, Red, he traveled many miles, camping with friends, riding his horse and making new friends along the way.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Irene Shelton Ripley; sister, Donna Ripley Johnson; and brother, Carroll Allen (Bo) Ripley.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Sanders Ripley; son, Mark Ripley and wife Sandy; stepdaughter, Vickie Murdock and husband Jeff; stepson, Jon Pierson; grandson, Tyler Ripley; granddaughter, Heather Hood and husband, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Chandler Quillin and Creed Hood; brothers, Jerry Ripley and wife Melissa, Doug Ripley and wife, Katy; special cousin, Denny Ball and favorite uncle, Bobby Jack Shelton.
The family will receive friends at the home on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A private Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 in the pavilion area at The Crossings Golf Course between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Roy requested to consider a donation to Slant United Methodist Church, 1214 Iron Horse Drive, Fort Blackmore, VA 24250 in care of, Jon Pierson.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.