KINGSPORT - Roy Ervin Darnell, 76, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Roy spent 4 years of his younger life in the Navy. He attended Hilltop Mission Church. He served God preaching at area churches for nearly 42 years. Roy's ministry was visiting the sick and those in need. He loved God and his family more than anything.
He is preceded in death by his son Chad Darnell; his parents Artie and Dennie Darnell; his brother Carl Darnell; and his sisters Linda and Connie.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years Donna Darnell; son Brad Darnell; grandchildren Amber, Kaitlyn, Maegan, and Weston; and nephews Bart and Shannon Dykes.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Centers beginning at 5pm. The service will begin at 6pm with Preachers Benny Spears and Tim Nelson officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at Hilltop Church Cemetery at 11am.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Guy and Ken Lane.
Pallbearers will be Bart Dykes and Hunter Laws.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.